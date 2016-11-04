Football: Eaglecrest closes out 10-0 regular season with 41-14 win, awaits playoff position

Eaglecrest’s Victor Garnes (12) races to midfield during a punt return during the second quarter of the Raptors’ 41-14 Mount Wilson League football win over Arvada West on Nov. 3, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. Eaglecrest finished the regular season 10-0 and locked up its first league crown since 1993. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | With several members of Eaglecrest’s 1993 undefeated Class 5A state championship-winning football team on hand, the current group of Raptors carved out their own bit of history Thursday night.

The high-powered Eaglecrest offense got just four plays from scrimmage in a scoreless opening quarter, but piled up 41 points the rest of the way in a 41-14 victory over Arvada West at Legacy Stadium in the A-Town Game of the Week.

The Raptors’ victory put the finishing touches on a 10-0 regular season, which included a 5-0 run to the Mount Wilson League championship — the program’s first since that 1993 team that went on to win the state crown — which will earn then hosting duties for the opening round of the 5A state playoffs next week.

The regular season wraps up with several games on Friday night, with the 16-team postseason — based on the final RPI standings — is due to be released on Sunday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

After a first quarter spent primarily on the sidelines, Eaglecrest junior quarterback Jalen Mergerson rushed for a touchdown and threw for one to junior Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez just 16 seconds later as the Raptors’ built a 14-0 lead over the Wildcats (6-4, 2-3) with just 1 minute, 39 seconds gone in the second quarter.

Sandoval-Jimenez caught another Mergerson pass for a score later in the quarter and junior Victor Garnes scored a magician-like 32 yard touchdown on the ground as Eaglecrest put up the first 27 points of the contest.

Garnes reached the end zone again and so did junior Kenny Wantings in the second half as the Raptors overcame a rare spate of turnovers and the defense kept Arvada West at bay.

The Wildcats — who were shut out in the opening half when Michael Vandenberg’s 37-yard field goal attempt went wide left — tallied twice on passes from quarterback Johnny Krutsch to wide receiver Chase Dixon, but matched their season-low in points.

EAGLECREST 41, ARVADA WEST 14

Score by quarters:

Arvada West 0 0 7 7 — 14

Eaglecrest 0 20 14 7 — 41

SCORING

Second quarter

Eaglecrest — Jalen Mergerson 22 yard run (Theryne Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 10:37

Eaglecrest — Sandoval-Jimenez 18 yard pass from Mergerson (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 10:21

Eaglecrest — Sandoval-Jimenez 1 yard pass from Mergerson (pass failed), 3:29

Third quarter

Eaglecrest — Victor Garnes 32 yard run (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 9:55

Arvada West — Chase Dixon 17 yard pass from Johnny Krutsch (Michael Vandenberg kick), 4:49

Eaglecrest — Kenny Wantings 4 yard run (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 28.3

Fourth quarter

Arvada West — Dixon 16 yard pass from Krutsch (Vandenberg kick), 10:41

Eaglecrest — Garnes 5 yard run (Sandoval-Jimenez kick), 6:48