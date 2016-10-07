WATCH — A-Town Game of the Week replay, Week 6 – Arapahoe vs. Overland

AURORA | Full replay of the A-Town Game of the Week prep football contest — Arapahoe vs. Overland — played on Oct. 6, 2016, at Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village. Despite a touchdown run from Donovan Carver and Javon Thermidor’s fumble return for a score, Overland fell 35-14. Game recap, here. Photo gallery, here. The replay is brought to you courtesy of the Aurora Sentinel and StreamItSports, Cory Lopez on the call:

