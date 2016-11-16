REAGAN: Get a grip, losers

It’s all over.

So why are people still arguing about something Donald Trump said three weeks ago?

Why are protesters milling around the streets of our cities holding up misspelled signs and promising revolution? The argument ended early Wednesday morning when the votes were counted.

Trump won.

It was shocking, amazing, impressive, historic — all that and more.

The billionaire with no ideology except egoism, the ex-Democrat no one thought had a chance, turned everything upside down and made fools, losers or incompetents out of both major political parties, the liberal media, the pundits, the pollsters, the financial markets, the weathermen…

You hear suicidal talking heads in the liberal media saying that Trump tapped into something they didn’t see. Of course they didn’t see it. They’re liberals.

The reality is that Trump tapped into the kinds of issues that talk radio has been talking about for 25 years.

Every issue he brought up in the campaign — from the border wall and the bad trade deals to tax cuts, ObamaCare and Islamic Muslim terrorism — has been talked to death on talk radio.

Trump won because he internalized talk radio. Its audience became his base, which is different from the GOP’s base, and he won because his rural rust-belt people showed up on Election Day to smoke Hillary.

So live with it, all you liberal media people, broken-hearted Hillary followers and angry Bernie children.

No matter how much you hated or feared Donald Trump three days ago, he’s going to be your president in January.

I know it won’t happen, but I hope all sad people will get a grip and say, “Hey, now that he’ll be the president, what can we do to help him make America great again?”

Otherwise, what’s their position going to be for the next four years? Join protest marches? Sit back and expect Trump to do everything on his own?

Or is it to be helpful?

If it’s to be helpful, the first thing you have to do is stop arguing about the issues of the campaign 48 hours after it ended.

Your candidate lost. Live with it.

Four years ago, and eight years ago, our guy lost. We lived with it.

Now the Republicans are in charge — of everything.

All the things they’ve been saying they wanted to accomplish in Washington but couldn’t because of Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi and President Obama’s executive orders are soon going to be possible.

Republicans in Washington — including the ones who hated Trump — now have at least four years to put into place all those things they believe will make America great again.

It’s going to be kind of hard to get things done if even the people on our side keep screaming and complaining about Trump. So get a grip.

No matter what we Republicans thought about Trump’s racist statements, or his crude locker-room talk on the bus, or his narcissism, the bottom line was we thought less of Hillary Clinton.

Even at his worse, Donald was more likable than Hillary could ever be. That’s why she lost.

Finally, to all those Democrats and Republicans who don’t want to live in America anymore because Trump won, I have some advice:

Get out of the streets. Go back to work if you have a job. Go back to school if you want to learn something.

Cut with your rioting. Cut with your foot-stomping. Cut with your bad language. Cut with your whining.

And, really, grow up. This is how it works every four years.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan.