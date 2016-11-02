QUIDNUNC: SOS spox Lynn Bartels writes all the voter registration and selfie wrongs

QUID HAS HEARD that the war in Mosul must have been won. Aleppo bombings have stopped and FBI Director James Comey came out in a Saturday Night Live skit to say he was only kidding about the Anthony Weiner device connected to Hillary Clinton. How else can you explain the near Jesus-returns efforts and headlines surrounding the latest Ebola outbreak to strike the planet: Ballot Selfies.

Colorado fishwrappers like this one, and other rags all over the country, are awash in stories about how scandalous it is to take a picture of your ballot, or, gads, a picture of you and yours and your ballot and your choice for Hillary, Trump, or Mickey Mouse. And in those stories are warnings as dire as weather reports from laws made by generations past. These were pious people who could never dream of something called a “selfie-stick,” or that people would die with portable phones in hand, chasing Pokemon goblins off a cliff or into an oncoming car. Had they known, they might have worked to begin a dictatorship. More likely, however, lawmakers would have joined the rest of the world knowing that nobody cares you 1. Have a kid that’s an honor student at some overpriced or overrated school; 2. Tele-ski; 3. Love the Cubs; 4. Were born here; or 5. Can hold your mobile phone at arm’s length and take a picture of your voted ballot, revealing that you are, indeed, as stupid as you look. Authoritative answers about who can see your private chads have come from the secretary of state’s office (see Lynn Bartels, below).

AND QUID HAS HEARD that in similar news, the entire state is confused about when the last possible minute is that someone can register to vote in Colorado and still stick it to either Trump or Hillary.

Quid can cut through the confusion of the masses — of reporters and flacks, not voters — and clear this up: It doesn’t matter, so don’t worry about it.

It seems that in a world where nothing is easy anymore, voting in Colorado actually is. Every registered voter gets a ballot mailed to their home. But, if you haven’t registered to vote yet, it’s too late to get that mail-ballot, but not too late to vote. There are voting centers all over the state that you walk into, register to vote, right up until 7 p.m. Nov. 8, and you vote right then. Despite that simplicity, the Colorado Twitterverse has been plagued with newsies telling people that it’s too early, too late or too weird to register to vote in Colorado. It’s all heavily seasoned with tweets from the most famous Colorado secretary of state flack ever, former Denver Post political reporter/legend Lynn Bartels, spanking everyone for getting it wrong. Don’t worry. Just vote.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS