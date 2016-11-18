QUIDNUNC: Post-Trump Aurora lawmaker puts the ‘grim’ in city immigrants panel

QUID HAS HEARD that Denver’s little step-sister to the east is getting used to thinking big. Seems the yuge brainstorm these days is coming from the office of hizzoner Steve Hogan, who not only wants to put Aurora on the regional map, but the world chart, too. Hogan is joining others in pitching the idea of a local Korean War memorial that would be really, really big. So big, Hogan is hoping the memorial, which has no funding, no plan and no details, would be tabbed a World Heritage Site by the United Nations. Not that there isn’t already a big memorial to Korean War vets on the Mall in Washington , D.C. complete with water features and absent a UNESCO Heritage Site stamp. But thinking like that would never have gotten this growing burg a medical school, a VA med center, an Air Force base and Quid’s favorite stick to poke in Denver’s eye, The Gaylord of the Rockies hotel and conference center. While Colorado does have one of 21 Heritage Site designations already, that’s just the old Native American stomping grounds in Mesa Verde. Big deal. It’s not like the other U.S. Heritage Sites, which include the Grand Canyon, Old Faithful, Volcanoes National Park and some other overrated eye candy. Quid says Aurora has a shot, as long as the memorial is nuclear or suspended in space or made of chocolate or something. And as a precursor to creating a nation state soon, it’s a natural. Soooo big.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that the Trump era has come to town already. Seems that at a city council meeting discussing who will sit on the city’s new friendly refugee and immigrant commission, Trump super-fan Councilwoman Sally Mounier wanted to know if all of the immigrants and refugees sitting on the panel were going to be registered voters. That drew a lot of “uh-whats?” from other city hoo-haws, who explained that the committee, which is supposed to let everyone know Aurora is a welcoming city and solicit ways to make it even more so, will, by design, have members working their way through the immigration system. Until they take the oath and wave a little flag, they can’t legally vote. Details, details. It would appear that the surprise Trump victory has got some city nabobs wanting to roll up the welcome mat before Aurora even gets it on the front porch. While it seems that at this point Trump supporters aren’t able to scrap the Commission To Say Hey Y’all To Foreign Newcomers, they were also unable to request a cop stop by at the beginning of the meetings and ask, “pay-puhs, pleeeease.”

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS