QUIDNUNC: Political losers? Kick the bums out of Colorado

QUID HAS HEARD elected officials are actually good for something, especially when they fail to get elected. Seems that the ones Colorado voters didn’t want to run the show actually make for a great way to alleviate state overcrowding. If you didn’t know, there seems to be a trend in candidates for this and that to not just lose elections, but then move out of the state after. Libertarian Senate candidate Lily Tang Williams is reportedly considering a move to New Hampshire, a place that needs another Libertarian like they need another hard rock. And Tea Party whipping boy Jon Keyser picked up and left for Wisconsin after GOP voters kicked him to the curb last summer. Two less cars to follow. Two less eggs to fry. Not only are they not in the path of your faithful hack’s K-Car on the way home anymore, they’re not hanging around filling rags like this one with a bunch of toldya-so’s. Your’s truly is impressed with the idea. We should demand we abolish the useless pacts wanna-be electeds sign promising to play nice during their campaigns or just run for one term or give up eating the heads off of bunnies. Instead, let’s have these political panderers sign binding agreements to pack it up and move it out one week after Election Day if voters stick their styluses to the competition. And let voters also decide where losers must go. Bob Beauprez? Welcome to Birmingham, Alabama. Mark Udall? You’re gonna love backpacking across North Dakota. Morgan Carroll? The need for bleeding hearts in Montana is mighty. Darryl Glenn? Nebraska. Chadron. Rest assured that when this rag-hag is ready to run for prez, this mess will come from the Oval Office.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that you don’t need to thank the folks at Stanley Marketplace for moving Aurora into the present when it comes to liquor laws, thank a drunk on Colfax. Seems that the chic-chic playground for hedonists up north weren’t happy with letting bearded and bun-brandished millennial types sip brews on their bums in trendy bars. They wanted to let Aurora’s craft crew wander all over the place with a cocktail. So Aurora, ever-so-happy to accommodate someplace that outer towners will come here for, created a special Entertainment District. It’s a place where you can wander past the “no liquor past this point” sign that drives Europeans crazy and act like a grown up does all over the Old Country. Now, Southlands wants one. Soon, you’ll be wandering into your colonoscopy at Anschutz with a Left Hand Milk Stout in your hand. But thank Aurora’s original mobile booze imbibers for creating the city’s premier entertainment district, the Brown Bottle Bros. on East Colfax who’ve been living the modern millennial life long before it was cool.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS