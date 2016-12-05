QUIDNUNC: Mile-hyperbole washes reality wave over GOP man-dates with 2018

QUID HAS HEARD that Aurora Public Schools board member Eric Nelson is still a member of the school board. That little nugget carries the same degree of shock and awe for your faithful hack as it does for a the select few who know what a sham it all is. If you didn’t know or had sense enough to forget, Nelson keeps occasionally coming to school board meetings even after he was exposed for having lied about his past education and military credentials in a way that Donald Trump could only dream. Nelson’s fictional biography was exposed by local reporters, and then the school district itself spent thousands on a private investigation to prove the allegations. Despite that and all the huge public humiliation that came with it, Nelson has arrogantly hung onto his director’s seat, thwarting attempts by the board to oust him, or to at least get him to stop coming to meetings. According to state law, only voters can end Nelson’s term, and no one has decided they can’t stand it badly enough to start a recall. That’s not entirely true. It seems that the rowdy reporters and editors from the Rangeview High School Raider Review go where more timid journalists dare not. They regularly take to that school’s student rag to pound on Nelson, earning the respect of your’s truly and many others. When the time finally does come for Nelson to step down or, deservedly, get dragged off, Quid hopes that the hacks at the Review get the front row seat to record their history in the making.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that the oddly vaporous Republican Mandate is no less mirage in Colorado than it is in Washington D.C. Despite the incessant notion by the GOP that there was a wave election to undo eight years of Obama-nations, it was Hillary Clinton who won the popular vote by more than 2 million. And here in Colorado? Status quo. Dems pretty much still run the state show, even though the state Senate is Republican by a hair. That takes the ha-ha out of hardy har har by the GOP raising the specter of state Sen. Morgan Carroll taking the reins of the Colorado Democratic Party. No sooner had the tweets about Carroll started flitting across the state, than GOP hacks and trolls started saying what a wonderful idea that would be — for Republicans. Quid avoids party affiliations like invitations to ribbon cuttings, but your faithful snark would be remiss to point out that Carroll is a former Senate president and lost but one election out of seven. Just like all the other Aurora politicians who have run this state in recent memory, never count one of them out.

AND THAT”S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS