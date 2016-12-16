QUIDNUNC: Looking forward to a Clampet Christmas someday at the Gaylord of the Rockies

QUID HAS HEARD that Aurora can probably expect the oddly rich and mildly famous to descend upon this fair and funky third-largest city in the state. Seems that as the truly rich and very famous descended upon Washington D.C.’s fabulous Gaylord of the Governors hotel in Maryland to pick and choose who next will be baseball trading card material, inquiring minds began to glow here in Aurora. If the likes of baseball magnets and world leaders visit the D.C. Gaylord, and famous societies of surgeons and scientists visit the Texas Gaylord, and swarms of music celebs and shakers visit the Grand Ol’ Opry Gaylord, who will grace this fine burg’s Gaylord of the Rockies and Prairie Dogs when it opens in, umm, someday? Given that Aurora often has OK luck, but rarely good luck, the chances of hosting the next Academy Awards right here in A-Town doesn’t seem very likely. Expect, perhaps, the Association of Corporate Adult Novelty Stores, a wealthy and legally wise pack of retailers who prevail through any and all economic or political weather. On the other hand, Aurora has long been known as a family place. It doesn’t seem likely that the 4-H folks could fork out the kind of cash it takes to soak up the stunning views of Aurora’s prairie, and it’s unclear where Gaylord might let them set up the fluffy bunny exhibition. But there are endless family-friendly organizations that come to mind that could have pockets deep enough for the $200-$300 a day room charge to lap up the life of luxury. There’s the family of life insurance actuaries and adjusters, a fun, loving crowd of folks who could appreciate a float down a risky lazy river in rattle-snake territory near an international airport known for wind-sheer. And Gaylord Rockies could easily be conference home to organizations like The American Association of Dysfunctional Family Therapists, a well-heeled, well-dressed, albeit, well, annoying, group of conferencees that everybody is pretty happy to just leave to themselves behind closed doors somewhere. Quid expects to be unsurprised.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that in a world where the next American president prefers to get his intelligence from Twitter, the Kremlin and his gut, the thought of the FBI investigating the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs isn’t all that odd. Seems the feds are more than curious about how Aurora’s $72-million-cum-$1-billion behemoth VA hospital was birthed. The FBI plans to make a Congress happy that isn’t nearly as concerned about price overruns of things like the trillions-of dollars spend on jets and other defunct Pentagon profligacy.

