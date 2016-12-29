QUIDNUNC: Local nabobs are just so tweet these days

QUID HAS HEARD that the youngins in this country can still learn a thing or two from crafty ol’ codgers when it comes to just about everything, including social media. While those millennials on their couches reading this missive on darkened smart-phone screens may sneer, as they watch across the room at their mom or dad fumbling with the TV remote, here’s proof that gray leads the way — or orange, as the case may be. Who’s the greatest tweeter of them all? The next president of the United States, who explained all you need to know in 140 characters or less every day until he beat that nasty woman and her sad Facebook posts. And what makes the tweeter-in-chief so successful? Late-night, early morning, filters off, just me and my phone opinions. That success hasn’t been missed by local tweeter-snappers like 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler. Mr. DA, like America’s tangerine tweetmaster, is up all night 140-characterizing the world, and back at it bright and squirrelly. Brauchler frequently adds to the mix around midnight or along about the crack of stupid. At 12:30 a.m. this week, Brauchler was sending out laments that Fox TV had canceled “Grinder,” a sitcom about an actor that thought he could be a real lawyer after pretending to be one on TV, and convincing lots of others that he can do it, too. Very Freudian, given the uncomfortable parallel with a man who convinced others he can run the country like he could run a business. Other late-night Brauchler shots are taken at just about any Broncos’ nemesis and the odd shout-out to SNL’s Kate “Real Hillary” McKinnon. Such Coloradical bi-partisanship so early is a clear sign Brauchler is giving a 140 thumbs up to a run for governor. On the other side of town, Aurora top cop Nick Metz is proving he can get more buck banging out 140 characters than even the presidential bird man. Check out how Metz can torture English to say in 140 characters what takes hacks around here pages to reveal.

He even got an exclamation mark in there, which wrathful word dictators around here would have immediately removed. That @APDCchiefmetz cn write 4 r sad ol’ rag anE time!

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEW THAT FITS