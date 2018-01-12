PERRY: Trump’s racist pie hole teaches us ‘shithole’ is one word, and Aurora proves it doesn’t describe Haiti, other struggling nations

Is it really any surprise that a man who talks gleefully about sexually assaulting women by grabbing their genitals, and lauds white supremacists as “fine people” would go all-out-racist by referring to Haiti, African nations and El Salvador as “shithole countries”?

President Donald Trump should just go back to lying all the time.

He unwisely veered from his usual course Thursday and dropped the “shithole” bomb during a tantrum while hearing details of a bi-partisan immigration bill at theWhite House. It was a compromise suggestions that both Democrats and Republicans thought was a slam-dunk. They thought so because just the day before, Trump said he would sign any immigration bill Congress came up with.

He changed his mind, or what’s left of it. The bill deals with the turbulent waters of immigration reform, trying to find a way to preserve the so-called DREAMers program. That project allows children brought to the United States illegally from other countries and raised here to find a way to citizenship. But the bill also deals with limits for immigrants from places around the world.

Trump said he prefers Norse immigrants, rather than allowing minorities from poor countries to immigrate to the United States, places he referred to as “shithole countries.”

It seems useless to argue, again, whether this repugnant thing Trump said is indicative of Trump’s obvious racism. We will no sooner get into the nitty and the gritty of such a squabble when Trump will say some new malicious, racist, sexist, erroneous or flagrantly dangerous thing, and we’ll be off on that tangent.

Instead, allow me to just point out a few important things about what the president said Thursday behind closed doors.

1. “Shithole” is pronounced as two words, but spelled as one. It’s something that every media outlet in the world struggled with yesterday as it began appearing in headlines, stories and reports across the globe.

2. The common meaning of the word would infer that the president was equating certain foreign countries filled with poor, struggling minorities as an outhouse, rather than the alternative meaning of the word being the orifice of excrement in most mammals. The exception to that being the President himself, who defecates from his mouth, often in the shape of a small “o”. That would be the h”o”le in the president’s shithole.

3. As a matter of fact-checking I can certify, having been to both Haiti and El Salvador, that neither is actually a “shithole” of a country. The nations are certainly poor with staggering social and economic issues. And having grown up on American farms where real, live “shitholes” were used far away from the main house, it’s absolutely factually incorrect to say those countries are “shitholes.”

4. I can also attest to the fact that, having met and lived among many immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and the African nations that irk Trump so violently, that they are not shitholy people. I shop with them at Aurora markets and grocery stores, go to their festivals, cover them in their churches and communities and deal with them in public schools. Every single one I’ve met is hugely grateful for the opportunity to live here, work here, go to public schools here, go to college here, become doctors and engineers and teachers here, own businesses here, raise families here and vote here. They treat others with the respect and dignity that presidents who think they’re shithole immigrants can’t muster for them.

5. They are, however, as President Trump unwittingly points out, black and Hispanic.

6. In just over a year of being president, after being a candidate for only a few months, I have exhausted my battery of superlatives and adjectives to describe President Trump, so I have nothing new to describe a president who refers to struggling nations as “shithole countries.” Words fail to describe a man so pathetic, so vile, so corrupt and so stupid that he would offer up his racism and ignorance like a worn out t-shirt meme.

7. This would be a good time to impeach the great impostor president before he says or does something that actually gets a lot of people killed. Because if we don’t oust this ultimate loser right now, right this week, he absolutely will say or do something equally as hateful, hurtful and dangerous in the near future, and people will die because of it.

And we will probably all be residents of a shithole country by then.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Facebook and Twitter or reach him at 303-750-7555 or dperry@AuroraSentinel.com