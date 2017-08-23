PERRY: Trump goes around the bend and Around the World in 80 Lies during Phoenix spectacle

Ever watch news reels of those pathetic North Korean people when they grin enormously while having brief words with Dear Leader, cheering for him, preening for him, adoring him?

Poor saps.

Did you catch President Trump’s rally in Phoenix Tuesday night when those pathetic people would grin enormously while having brief words with Dear Leader, cheering for him, preening for him, adoring him?

Poor saps.

For well over an hour at the rally, Trump went on an unhinged rant, accusing the media of purposely and dishonestly making it sound like he is a racist because of how he stumbled through the Charlottesville disaster. Tuesday night at the Phoenix rally was an astounding gush of wordplay, omission, exaggeration and outright lies. The blatant untruths and disregard for facts and reality stood out even for a president who no longer has any credibility because of his prolithic lying.

He dramatically picked through the number of times he was eventually cajoled into saying that members of the KKK and other white supremacist groups are bad. He did make those comments — after dancing around the fact that throngs of fascist racists marched through Charlottesville with Tiki torches. His comments came after one of the malevolent frat boys murdered a woman and injured a slew of others as he drove his car into a crowd of anti-fascist protesters.

In Tuesday’s freakish rant, Trump purposely left out the fact that he had said there were “good people” on the side of the racist, fascist white supremacists, and that both the KKK and the anti-KKK protesters were to blame for the ultimate violence and the miscreant who drove his car into Heather Heyer and dozens of others.

And the crowd of adoring fans cheered. They cheered as he said that his problem isn’t his mouth or his Twitter account, but the media.

He called us malevolent liars bent on making him look bad. He said we don’t want him to succeed and we don’t want the United States to succeed.

“You know where my heart is,” he told the cheering crowd. “I’m only doing this to show you how damned dishonest these people are.”

After saying that he just doesn’t know how many times he has to say racism is bad before his critics back off, he went on to say that he was enraged over the movement to tear down Confederate hero statues across the South.

“They’re destroying our culture,” Trump said.

But his coup d’état as a shining racist in the sunny state came when he hinted that he will pardon the cruel and disgraced former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Not yesterday, but some day.

Sheriff Joe, his pal, will “be alright,” Trump said.

And the crowd went wild. They cheered for a police officer who tortured suspected illegal immigrants and refused demands by high courts to stop racially profiling Latinos in his county as he worked through his racist crackdown on brown-skinned immigrants.

It was a lurid performance by a man who is clearly psychologically unhinged and set apart from reality.

Just after Trump’s trip Around the World in 80 Lies, retired Lt. General and former National Security Adviser James Clapper, who wields gargantuan respect from all political corners, told CNN that Trump was clearly mentally unbalanced and unsuited to be president.

“I really question his ability, his fitness to be in this office and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it,” Clapper said. “Maybe he is looking for a way out.”

He said out loud what about two-thirds of us are thinking about the other third that still has some faith in Trump, and especially those who attend rallies like this and cheer on Trump’s lies and frightening antics.

“I do wonder, as well about the people that attracted to this — to this rally as others. You know, what are they thinking? Or why am I so far off base? Because I don’t understand the adulation,” Clapper said.

If you’ve followed Washington politics at all, you know Clapper isn’t one to make a political spectacle or be prone to hyperbole. This trusted Air Force general said he’s really worried because Trump has so much power at his disposal, and the nuclear codes.

I’m worried, too. It’s relieving that even short-sighted Republicans are so sickened or frightened by what they see in Trump’s behavior that they’re willing to finally speak out against him, rather than placate the president in hopes of getting legislation passed.

But Tuesday night’s demented show, which started with embarrassing adoration and groveling by chief sycophant Vice President Mike Pence, only made one thing perfectly clear to me. Donald Trump is crazier than an outhouse rat, and his closest groupies either like it or just plain don’t care.

I can’t imagine a more volatile and dangerous mixture than this. And I can’t imagine how bad this has got to get before he’s forced to resign or be thrown out of office. I guess we’re about to find out.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Titter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or dperry@aurorasentinel.com