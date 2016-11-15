PERRY: Keep protesting — Trump gets a chance, not a bye, to back away from racism, deceit

It’s only been one week.

Like most of the planet, I remain dumbfounded at how and why we now refer to Donald Trump as president-elect. Like the nightmare where you walk into your prom sporting only your underwear — back when that would have been unfashionable — going over the events leading up to Election night are just too painful to revisit.

After pretty much every savvy, mature, educated, wise and trusted soul on the planet denounced Trump as everything he appeared to be, we elected him president.

I still do that twitchy-shuddery-gaspy-refluxy thing every time I say or write that.

For the past week, I’ve heard every theory explaining the unexplainable. The one that rings truest for me is that everybody’s sick to death of Congress. That blue collar America has been pounded by rising costs, diminishing wages and bleak prospects. And voters wanted to believe someone like Trump could fix that.

Few people could spend much time listening to or watching Trump and not get that he’s pretty gross when it comes to being someone you’d want as a friend or to watch your kid, but they didn’t care. Almost half of the voters in this country — the bigger half chose Hillary Clinton — either liked how repugnant Trump is or thought it was OK to look away. They were resigned to shutting their eyes and ears to his antics because at least Trump wasn’t Clinton, or because they think he really will get them good jobs, cheap health insurance, fewer shootings, youngins who pull up their pants, and maybe a pretty wife or handsome husband who wants to champion being nice to each other on Twitter. A large contingent voted Trump for all that, and for the hope that he’ll delouse the country of Muslims, Mexicans, gays, journalists, assorted foreigners and people who don’t think “God Bless The U.S.A” is the greatest song ever. If they didn’t like or didn’t understand what critics said, it was just lies, just like Trump and his champions said.

Right now, it doesn’t matter.

So I’m torn. Do I take the high road like Clinton and President Obama, offering respect, deference and allegiance to a man that, deep in my heart, I think epitomizes just about all that’s wrong with humanity? Do we, as a nation, let Trump’s oath of office be as good as saying 20 Hail Marys and an Act of Contrition to wipe away months of campaign crimes against humanity? I don’t know that I can. Thousands of protesters feel the same way.

Since voters stunned the world, and Trump himself, on Election Day, he’s made it clear he’ll be as cavalier and unpredictable in the Oval Office as he was hawking golf courses and hotels on the campaign trail. He’s already backing away from his infamous Mexican wall. He’s doubled down on allegations that he’s a whispering racist by making Stephen Bannon — a dubious champion of propaganda, the KKK and assorted white supremacists — his go-to guy for strategy.

It’s the stuff of waking nightmares for a lot of people, including those in Aurora. Brown people with accents? Not good. Illegal aliens say it’s time to hunker down. That prompted Aurora cops this week to tell people to stay calm. They will not become de facto immigration police. Cops are smart enough to know that those strategies get people killed. And those born here with dark hair and skin? They’re holding their breath to see just how far the recent wave of brown-bashing and Muslim-marauding goes.

Fear and endless unknowns start this shot-gun wedding honeymoon.

We have no choice but to wait and see what emerges from the White House and how much of what Trump says sounds the same after a subsequent news cycle. I’m hopeful that Trump will prove me dead wrong about what a pathetic person I believe he his, and how disastrous his presidency will be.

But while we’re all waiting for that to unfold, Trump and his legion of odious trolls and downtrodden supporters will not deter me and millions of others from demanding that his government honor the constitutional and civil rights of all Americans. He must uphold the human rights of all people, even though he has expressly said he would not.

I’m just as weary of chaos, creeping poverty and spite as anyone. But I will never tolerate injustice, and I will never be silenced by bullies who inflict it or ignore it. Ever.

And this is just the first week.

