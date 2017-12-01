PERRY: The bad news is, thousands of shrinks agree Trump is sick, and then it only gets worse

Hey.

I know it’s the holidays, and you feel like if you hear one more thing about President Donald Trump you’ll go off the grid, but this is important.

Amidst all the thick smoke in Washington, a group of 27 shrinks, now backed by thousands more, are warning the world that Trump doesn’t just seem nutty, he actually is batshit crazy.

No joke.

The people who wrote and endorsed, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President” sent out a missive to the world yesterday via the New York Times saying Trump’s extra-crazy stuff is a clear signal that he’s no longer qualified to operate a vending machine, let alone the United States of America. From Thursday’s NY Times website:

We are currently witnessing more than his usual state of instability — in fact, a pattern of decompensation: increasing loss of touch with reality, marked signs of volatility and unpredictable behavior, and an attraction to violence as a means of coping. These characteristics place our country and the world at extreme risk of danger. Ordinarily, we carry out a routine process for treating people who are dangerous: containment, removal from access to weapons and an urgent evaluation. We have been unable to do so because of Mr. Trump’s status as president. But the power of the presidency and the type of arsenal he has access to should raise greater alarm, not less. We urge the public and the lawmakers of this country to push for an urgent evaluation of the president, for which we are in the process of developing a separate but independent expert panel, capable of meeting and carrying out all medical standards of care. BANDY X. LEE, NEW HAVEN The writer is a forensic psychiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine

I’m afraid the news gets worse. Of course we could impeach him, but that would depend on a political party that believes God hates NFL players who won’t stand for the National anthem but don’t believe man-made global warming is caused by mankind. It’s a political party about to steal from the somewhat poor and give to filthy rich because they haven’t had a good day since Trump became president. Impeachment would depend on a political party about to elect a known and unrepentant pedophile to the U.S. Senate.

I know.

Plan B would depend on the president’s cabinet, which consists of people like Betsy DeVos, Scott Pruitt, Ben Carson — yeah, that Ben Carson. He really is on the cabinet and runs HUD. I know — Rick Perry, Steve and Mrs. Mnuchin, Cruella DeVil and Jeff Sessions. Taking the White House and nuclear football codes away from Trump would require his cabinet to first understand that Trump is whack-a-do nuts and then act on it.

I know.

In that case, the creepy guy who wants to hang homosexuals, impose a national religion and thought everything Donald Trump has done or said to this point was brilliant and defensible, becomes president.

Clearly, you can see we’re screwed.

I only bring this up to point out for the last time — I imagine I’ll soon be in a journalist concentration camp before Christmas and unable to say this — almost every single newspaper in the country, especially this one, told you not to vote for that ass hat and warned you that this would happen.

So good luck, America. You’re going to need it. And happy holidays.

