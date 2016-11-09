PERRY: Even in a world turned upside down by Trump, there will be a catch of the day

Very late Tuesday night, just as the national wires were tiptoeing into announcing that Donald Trump was really, really going to win the White House, every dark thought I’d ever had about “the unthinkable” was clamoring for my attention.

Stock market collapse. North Korea threatens some nuke. Putin grabs Estonia. Mexico beefs up its army. And construction begins on concentration camps for journalists.

Just as I was beginning to worry in earnest about American Muslims being marched into semi-tractor trailers with me, under orders from Secretary of State Sarah Palin, the Fishing Wire came.

Almost every single day, for much longer than Barack Obama has been president, I get sent to my email box in the middle of the night, the Fishing Wire. Like so many of the thousands of email I get every day, I have no idea why. Fishing looks pleasant enough, but I like speed and near-death thrills. Serious sunburns and fish-hook injuries have never done it for me. Today’s emailed edition, which is a lengthy trove of all things fishing, boasted advice on preparing your trusty ice auger for yet another blissful season of sitting on a frozen lake with your string dangling in a little hole in the ice.

Fishing? How could these people send out fishing news when American voters turned over the fate of the free world to a man that two-thirds all voters agreed — as they left the polls — is not competent to be president?

And while I was looking at rental prices in Calgary, I realized it. People will go fishing today. Because no matter how bad things get, people are still going to go ice fishing this winter. And next winter. And the winter after that.

Although at least half — and hopefully more of the country — is shocked at what’s happened, we have to resume our lives and dreams, and we can and must give this a chance. We have to have faith that Trump will make good on his promises to draw upon the best and brightest of our country to advise him on making life better for all Americans.

He will soon be the president, but he is only the president. And if the last eight years have taught us anything, it’s that the president can’t do very much if the rest of the government and the country don’t want him to. Obama had a long list of promises to fulfill when he went to the White House, and relatively little got done.

Oh there have been some huge accomplishments over the past eight years. The United States avoided complete economic meltdown during the Great Recession, and the economy has rebounded. After decades of inching forward, the country leaped toward a vastly more equal society for gays and lesbians, not because of what Obama or really any administrator or legislator did, but because of what all of us have done for decades. Court decisions reflecting the country set the nation free of homophobic civil strife. And there will be no turning back from that.

The government did, however, push health care into a vastly better system that precludes insurance companies from canceling or denying policies for those who get sick. Better, but still broken, Obamacare can never be affordable in its current state. But the beleaguered notion has moved the country in the right direction.

On those and so many other fronts, there will be no going back — no matter who is president.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that progress is rarely a neat and tidy affair, parceled out with a beginning and an end like a children’s story. It comes in fits and surges. Often it then stalls. Sometimes things we’ve worked so hard for will fall back, only for someone else to pick the problem back up and move it ahead again. In the big scheme of things, we net progress as the years roll by.

I think a lot of good will come out of this toxic election. I think we’ll appreciate that Americans’ tolerance for political mayhem and gridlock has limits, and the past government tar-pit has gone way over the limit. I think we’ll realize that there’s a large segment of the country that feels everybody’s gotten theirs — except them, the middle class.

It’s unclear whether Trump will able to fix any of that, but I have to respect the fact that his campaign has made us all painfully aware of it.

I know that the wise people who framed the country built in all kinds of ways to prevent Trump, or anyone, from making catastrophic errors. Because he takes office under such dubious circumstances, I know that there will be hundreds of people modulating just about everything he does.

I by no means am prepared to surrender my congenital liberal id. I cannot think of a world where people, all people, are less important than any thing or ideal. Rather than retreat on pushing against racism, we have to use this event to push back even harder. And often there are ways to make progress that come from the least expected places and circumstances. And I have to believe this might provide just that opportunity.

There are some people don’t like even the most obvious good idea, until it’s their idea. And with Republicans in control of the Congress and Trump in the White House, it’s now time for them to enact their good ideas.

Meanwhile, a lot of the world will go fishing this morning, optimistic about what they might catch.

