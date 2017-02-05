PERRY: If Congress won’t impeach Trump now, at least prepare to do it later

Two weeks into the bungled Trump presidency, one thing is clear: Those who still support a man who is arguably the most incompetent U.S. president ever are themselves either worrisomely corrupt, tragically stupid or sadly mentally impaired.

There are no other explanations as to why there isn’t a national, unanimous army of torch and pitch-fork carrying Americans at the U.S. Capitol demanding the Senate start impeachment proceedings now. Right now. Right this damned second.

How can any American, Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, dead or alive, tolerate a man who has drawn up a cesspool of creepy cronies that don’t just dabble in lies, treason, propaganda, bigotry, racism, malfeasance, anarchy, hatred and bad manners, they wallow in the orgy of their repugnant brew.

Has the Republican Party and roughly 30 percent of the country lost their ever-loving minds? That I ever, ever, in my life thought that I would be lecturing a Republican president, head of the Republican Party, that no, America is not like Russia. And yes, Vladimir Putin is a murderous thug and a dictator who pines to reinfect Europe with the remnants of the Soviet cancer.

Why is this Congress not seriously demanding to know what financial or otherwise unseemly ties President Trump has with Russia and Putin? What is it that prompts Trump to continuously side with an aggressive and adversarial government over the U.S. CIA, FBI, Department of State and a long list of respected and honored Americans who repeatedly point out just how corrupt and dangerous Putin is?

Most of the dwindling number of Americans backing Trump were just months ago seething anti-communist, anti-Russia, pro-American zealots who hammered the Obama administration for not being tougher on the Red Threat after it invaded neighboring Ukraine, stealing their land and armaments, and sending in the incognito Russian Army to do the job, violating world law and planetary convention?

This administration has been caught in repeated contemptible lies seeking to deceive the U.S Congress and the American people.

This administration created untold, needless chaos and human misery by stupidly having amateur Trump insiders write defective executive orders on immigration bans and keeping those orders hidden from members of Congress and even Trump’s own administration, even after he invoked them.

And then, when a U.S. federal court finally pulled the plug on Trump’s immigration folly, Trump tweeted out that the judge is stupid and corrupt, and that his administration will have their way, regardless of what the Constitution has created through three separate but equal arms of government.

And those are but a smattering of recent highlights of a man elected president who has repeatedly insulted American allies. Australia. Who hates the Australians? Nobody. And yet Trump alienated a country that has had America’s back for endless wars and conflicts — because he’s incompetent.

He’s alienated Europe and even the U.K. with his egregiously offensive Muslim ban that he told bigoted former NYC mayor and fellow crony Rudolph Giluliani to create as a Muslim ban that doesn’t look like a Muslim ban. The ban caused untold human misery and upended as many as 100,000 legal visitors, refugees or immigrants who posed a far less threat to our country than the Texas-born American who murdered an RTD security guard in Denver last week.

Donald Trump isn’t just a dismal and inept leader, he’s a certifiable lunatic.

It’s not impolitic or unpatriotic to point that out, it’s just honest common sense. The king is butt naked, and it’s disgusting.

If Congress won’t immediately begin drawing up the growing articles of impeachment, then for God’s sake reign in this freak show now. The Republican Party, including and especially Colorado’s contingent, needs to immediately quit pretending they agree with Trump’s treasonous comments and actions to empower the Russian government, at a detriment to America. The GOP hates the Russian government and Putin. Stop lying for Trump.

Republicans need to immediately and vociferously call out the groundswell and individual acts of racism, bigotry, fascism and an alarming rise in white supremacy.

Launch an investigation into Trump’s worldwide finances, revealing his taxes, to determine whether he, and therefore U.S. policy, is influenced by financial dealings with foreign governments such as Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and many others. And the investigation would determine whether Trump has violated the U.S. Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and others would agree was created to prevent someone like Trump from taking money from foreign governments.

If the Congress won’t take up impeachment in earnest to protect the United States and its citizens, then at least rattle the saber as a warning that Trump must immediately stop his illegal behaviors and come clean on his ties to Russia.

And as for those Republicans and other Americans who defend or dismiss Trump’s lies, ineptitude and corruption, ask yourself this: If Hillary Clinton had been elected and done any one of these things, what would you do? Exactly.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or dperry@aurorasentinel.com