PERRY: Celebrating 50 days of ShadenTrumpen makes for a kinky holiday

The holiday spirit isn’t moving me.

I blame it on Donald Trump. It was bad enough that someone who is arguably one of the most unsavory persons in the country ran for and won the presidency, but neither he nor the story will go away.

My every day starts with some unbelievable news about Trump siding with the Kremlin and not the FBI, or about some billionaire crony taking over a U.S. agency that has previously protected us from similar cronies.

Every day, Trump gets Twitterpated over some new thing and has China dusting off its nukes or companies like Boeing worried about selling foreign planes and laying off tens of thousands.

And that’s usually before lunch. The days devolve into Trump lambasting the military for being a bunch of know-nothing, fiscally crooked push-overs and then hiring a bunch of them to run the country.

A logical person would assume from Trump’s behavior that he’s not just crazy, the man is insane, and it’s contagious. Republicans — who have for years lamented the fact that calling someone a “commie” fell from fashion — are OK with Trump’s flagrantly treasonous Russian roulette game.

I cannot even fathom the depths of Rush Limbaugh’s screechy howl if there had been a single Democrat, let alone a president-in-waiting, who had the same Russian connections, or had said the same things about Putin, as has Moscow’s hero, Donald Trump.

His campaign early on changed the Republican Party platform to suit the Russian’s inexcusable and unnerving Crimean land-grab. He can’t stop flattering bully Vladimir Putin, who has modeled his despotic dictatorship after pros like Fidel Castro. We all know Trump has serious financial ties to Russian business, and possibly the government, but we don’t know how much because Trump won’t tell. He scoffs at the fact that the Russians hacked into email accounts of American political candidates and organizations for the sole purpose of helping him win the election. And now he’s hiring Russia’s best American business friends, literally, to formulate U.S. foreign policy. Russian Da-Man Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson will be in charge of how much we’re going to let the Russians get away with in Europe and across the globe. Just this week, Putin was successful in helping keep fellow despotic dictator Syrian President Bashar Assad in power and crushing, and murdering, civilian resistance — whom America is backing — in places like Aleppo and elsewhere in Syria. And while Trump can’t resist setting world politics on fire everywhere else, on Russian aggression and corruption, not one tweet.

And it’s not just Trump and his basket-case-full of cabinet deplorables. His fan base is just as vexing.

Now that the tea-party Republicans have assumed almost total control of the U.S. government, those who “supported” them are slack-jawed at what they’re hearing.

I cannot tell you how many Trump supporters I’ve talked to and read about in the media that had no idea they were going to lose the health-insurance benefits they’ve got, or that Medicare was about to undergo serious reform, or that Social Security was also about to undergo dramatic changes, or that the government would borrow trillions of dollars to build roads, reduce taxes and run up the national debt beyond anyone’s best or worst dream.

They thought Trump would round-up all the millions of Mexicans who’ve sneaked into America, ship them to Juarez, and we could all jostle for the millions of $100,000-a-year jobs they leave behind.

They thought we would no longer be forced to buy Obamacare insurance, and that we could finally all just get cheap great insurance that we mistakenly thought we ever had.

I admit that I get all shadentrumpen about the whole thing. I get some sick pleasure out of seeing Trump’s supporters realize they’ve been totally bamboozled. Not only does Pennsylvania not get steel jobs, they can kiss goodbye their cheap TVs, Medicare, inexpensive gas, public schools, clean air and safe skies, but not their illegal-immigrant neighbors.

And then I realize I’m going to miss those things, too.

