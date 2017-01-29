OEBID KAIFO: No doubt now that the Muslim registry is coming

How does one begging to write about their own demise? Yes, this U.S. born Muslim is officially scared, and officially has more to lose then anyone in this country under a Trump presidency.

President Donald Trump has officially followed up on his campaign promise: to ban all Syrian refugees from entering our country and, in effect, he has imposed a ban on Muslims. One thing that Trump did promise was a “totally and complete shut down of all Muslims coming into the country until we can figure out what the hell is going on.”

Those words were so unpopular that Trump started to walk back his words as a result , and he instead starting calling it “extreme vetting.” He changed his wording from “Muslim ban” because of the politics. The conservative God conscience Republican party especially thought it wouldn’t work well. Particularly with an ugly history of how Jews, Japanese Americans and now Muslims have been treated.

If history is any indication, Muslims will go through the exact same experience. Let’s step back for a second and think about the actual countries that are in this Muslim ban: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. Supporters of the executive order say that we are “protecting” ourselves from these “terror prone” countries and will give examples of 9/11 or San Bernardino, Orlando night club shooting and Fort Hood shooting for example.

In the case of 9/11, which by the way is mentioned specially as a reason for this executive order, the terrorist hijackers where from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Egypt. None of which are targeted in this new ban. In the case of domestic U.S. attacks where done by Americans, they aren’t in the executive order either. Maybe that will be the Muslim registry. Countries that also aren’t on the list that could be considered “terror prone,” such as Turkey, has had more then 15 terrorist attacks with a total causality of in 2015 alone was 420 people. Turkey has the largest group of refugees than any other Muslim majority country with a number pushing 1.9 million refugees.

Yet, Turkey is not on the list? What I’m trying to get at is this ban or list is completely illogical and makes no sense. Not one Syrian refugee has been accused of a terrorist attack, yet there’s an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees? The argument that we don’t know who these refugees are that are coming into the United States? Is the biggest “alternative fact” so far. It’s a straight right lie. I challenge anyone with authority to go to any U.S. resettlement agency ask about any particular refugee and they will know where they came from and where they originate from as well as how long they waited them to get here. It is becoming more and more blatantly obvious this has nothing to do with national security and more to do with hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice.

One could say I’m going too far. But that’s what President Trump’s, Vice President Mike Pence said in a tweet on Dec. 8, 2015. He said, “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.” OK, you still think I’m manipulating the facts to sound like this is anti-Muslim agenda. Don’t take my words for it, take it from the man himself, who actually signed the executive order. President Trump told Christian Broadcasting Network, “If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible, and the reason that was so unfair — everybody was persecuted, in all fairness — but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians. And I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them.”

So the president of the United States just favored one religious group over another. Under the pretense that Muslims are “favored” over Christian brother and sisters by terrorists.

President Trump, instead of going after organizations and extremists groups, you’re going after Muslims that have nothing to do with them. For example the KKK is a despicable organization and is violent. Should Muslim countries ban American citizens from their countries because the KKK is a Christian group and America is a Christian majority? Wouldn’t that make sense? I mean this is the logic for the executive order. Right? Just like what Iran has now called for a ban on all U.S. Citizens coming into Iran.

This is all a precursor to an imminent Muslim registry. Trump just wants one more attack on our home soil by a person whose name “sounds” Muslim. Then he will have in his mind the “OK” to register all American Muslims.

To Trump supporters, you helped stop my family from seeing me permanently. As fellow citizens, thank you for your values and principles. You knew what you were voting for and that you would tell me, “he’s not gonna do what he says he’s gonna do.” Now you know Trump was a man of his word. You bought everything Trump was selling. Not just a few things you wanted. This is all your fault. You knew what he was going to do. You sold out your fellow citizens, and Trump sold out our allies, American values and principles. It’s a shame that the conservative “God fearing” party and leader is now the furthest thing from God and conservative values. Now, I know as an American, where I stand in your eyes.

Obeid Kaifo is a first-generation Syrian-American, Muslim millennial born in L.A., raised in Aurora. He is a student at Metropolitan State University of Denver His parents are from Aleppo; He is the son of a small-business owner in Denver.