MORGAN CARROLL: Congressman Coffman, you promised to stand up to Trump; Now is the time

Congressman Mike Coffman:

Your constituents need you. Now! Over the course of the campaign cycle you assured the voters that you would “stand up” to Donald Trump, if he were elected President. You told countless audiences that you supported immigrants and refugees. Yet after his election you expressed your “excitement” to be working with him and that we should all “give him a chance.”

The life and liberty of many of your constituents are now already in profound peril – whether through refusing refugees and condemning them to death, torture or violence; removing access to life-saving medical care for people with pre-existing medical conditions; or attacks on facts and the First Amendment freedoms of speech and the press.

Donald Trump’s baseless investigation into “massive voter fraud” may in fact put voting rights of your constituents in peril. You represent one of the most diverse districts in the nation with some of the most vulnerable populations. They need you to be their champion. When your constituents have tried to meet with you, rather than hear their fears and concerns and stand up to protect them, you ducked out the back door.

Please be the leader you promised to be. Stand up to President Trump. The life and liberty of your constituents are under attack, and your silence is deafening.

Morgan Carroll

Morgan Carroll lives in Aurora, is former Democratic Colorado Senate President, and ran unsuccessfully against Coffman for the 6th Congressional District seat last year.