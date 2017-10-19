LETTER: ‘Travel Ban’ aka Muslim Ban shot down: Next stop — Supreme Court

EDITOR: Unfortunately, it’s to the Supreme Court now.

More unfortunately, the justices tend to lean in the presidents favor. But I’m hoping one of them has some heart and realizes that being Saudi and Egypt isn’t on the ban list. They’re absent from the list even though they are well well known for being home to radicalized groups — not to mention authoritarian dictatorship regimes.

I hope the court admits that the basis of this 3.0 ban is simply prejudice and racism. If our fear is the vetting process, then Trump has to reform Homeland Security and vetting processes. Everyone knows, however, it’s a fact our vetting is extremely thorough. Or I’m hoping Trump disrespects the court system again or the judiciary branch, then the Supreme Court will just shoot it down just for his disrespect of the balance of power.

The Supreme Court has to recognize that there are other more dangerous countries with much stronger ties to radicalization. So why aren’t they on the list as well? There’s a deep double standard the in Trump “policy.”

The court needs to recognizes that it’s an incomplete ban just to push a nationalistic, extreme right wing agenda. Banning a group of people or a group of people with a certain legal status, aka refugees from the USA. It causes chaos for students, businesses, commerce and sick people with health complications; the list goes on.

The justification for a ban has to be compelling evidence. There simply isn’t enough, or at the very least it’s incomplete. The mere fact of this is that there are other countries out there that are left out of this list. Is at the very least questionable to the genuine intention of the ban, even if it’s just a for 90 days. Although there is a proposed indefinite ban on refugees, particularly Syrian refugees, who are running away from a brutal, murdering dictator Bashar Al Assad.

The president does have broad powers to ban people from this country, and unfortunately with enough favorable baking it could get passed. I’m hoping that that court recognizes the holes in the argument that banning people from these specific countries will not keep our country safe where there’s not any proof that any of the listed countries are a threat or that we have trouble vetting them. It’s a flawed Ban. Put Saudi Arabia and Egypt on there, and then you may have some solid ground. Did we forget 19 of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi nationals? Or was that fake news too?

— Obeid Kaifo of Aurora, via letters@aurorasentinel.com