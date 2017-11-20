LAMM: ADL anti-bulling project in Colorado schools tempers a world of hate with reality and reason

The kids are clearly “hyped.”

It is lunchtime, and between bites of pizza, the 16 Murphy Creek P-8 school 6th, 7th and 8th graders who had joined the “No Place for Hate” anti-bullying workshop eagerly share their reasons for participating.

“I was chubby when I was younger, and a kid bullied me because of it. I didn’t handle it right….”says one boy.

Dottie Lamm

“I had a cousin that was bullied, and it really hurt,” says a girl, tears welling up in her eyes.

“I’ve watched people being bullied and didn’t do anything, and I feel bad about that,” adds another girl.

The kids, half boys, half girls and as racially diverse as the city of Aurora itself, range in age from 11 to 15. From less than 5’ to almost 6’ in stature; their voices “range” from low to high also, but all ring true. With the leadership of two trained facilitators, Pam Duran and Victoria Miller, even the shyest voice is elicited.

This “No Place for Hate” workshop, one of the almost 600 that the ADL (Anti-defamation League) conducts in the schools of Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico, makes clear in its resource guide how hate can escalate from (1) bias and stereotyping, to (2) bullying and ridicule, to (3) structural discrimination and segregation, to (4) bias motivated violence (including assault, rape, murder, arson and terrorism), to (5) genocide — the systematic annihilation of an entire people.

The kids – 60,000 of them region-wide — are not asked to take on this entire litany of woes (thank heaven!), but to figure out how they can be instrumental at the very beginning, especially levels one and two, to stop the hate and prevent its escalation.

“OK! What’s a hurtful stereotype you have experienced?” asks Miller.

“Like when black people say, when I’m successful, I’m acting white!” answers one African-American girl, with much annoyance.

“Or when white people say all black people eat chicken,” replies another with derision.

“And what would stop the rest of you from challenging a person making such comments? continues Miller.

“Fear of getting involved” “Fear of being weird” “I might get bullied, too” “How I might get judged by peers” — come the range of replies.

Partly because fear seemed to underlie all these responses, the students are then asked to “role play” being an ally in some bullying scenarios which include: After a terrorist attack, a Muslim girl is accused of being “one of those;” a girl in a wheel chair is mimicked for her disability.

The students quickly rise to the task.

“That’s not fair. All Muslims are not terrorists!” says the ally to the perpetrator, quickly moving to the Muslim girl’s side.

“That was really mean, why did you do that?” says the ally to the boy bullying the girl in the wheel chair.

Another “ally” in another scenario goes a little too far and takes a mock punch at the perpetrator.

“Stop!” commands facilitator Duran, jumping up and facing the group. “I take full responsibility for that; I did not emphasize safety and nonviolence enough.” She then reviews with the group steps they had learned earlier to confront bullying:

• Confront the perpetrator respectfully. It is never OK to get physical.

• Empathize with and comfort the target.

• If things get out of hand, immediately find a teacher or another person of authority in the school.

• Later on, report the event to authorities and encourage them to notify the perpetrator’s and the target’s parents.

• Continue to befriend the target to see how he/she is doing.

As in all other ADL workshops, the students will take these lessons to the full school. For example, each group of four rose to the challenge of developing a short skit incorporating the message, “No Place for Hate,” which will be made into videos for school broadcasts.

According to Principal Lisa Grosz, “Other ways students may take the message wider are by teaching lessons to our younger students, by organizing a Random Acts of Kindness Week, a Mix Up at lunch Day, a Diversity Week, etc.”

The No Place for Hate principles are the umbrella under which we do everything at Murphy Creek,” adds Grosz proudly.

Nationwide, hate crimes have risen 20 percent since the 2016 election. May these energized students help reverse the tide!

Dottie Lamm, former first lady of Colorado and retired social worker, is a political activist and freelance writer.