EDITORIAL: Dems were right to avert a DACA humanitarian crisis with government shutdown

Few things exemplify the dysfunction of American politics like the closure of the U.S. government, but few things warrant such histrionics as does the plight of America’s so-called DREAMer children.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and other Democrats were right to put an end to deceit and malfeasance by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, choosing to protect innocent children engulfed in this country’s morbid immigration battle.

This shut-down isn’t about a political party putting the needs of illegal immigrants above those of the rest of America, it’s about averting a certain humanitarian crisis fueled by Trump and his extremist right-wing faction in Congress.

Former President Barack Obama compelled the country onto a path of common sense and decency in 2012 when he imposed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, by executive order. The measure gives children raised in the United States, brought here by their undocumented parents, a reprieve from the threat of deportation. Obama had no choice but to impose the awkward rules because a GOP-controlled Congress has, for years, refused to enact realistic immigration reform. While illegal-immigrant adults are still suffering in political purgatory, at least those children who qualify for the DACA program have been shown some mercy. It’s a no-brainer.

The lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent children just as American as every one of us hang in the balance right now. Trump undermined the DACA program by executive order late last year, and more than 100 DACA kids become vulnerable every day now.

Trump and most of the Republicans in Congress have made it perfectly clear they will easily sacrifice those children’s lives. They want to barter them for being able to lock out immigrants from “shithole countries” or for the ability to rob American taxpayers of tens of billions of dollars for an absurd border wall.

Now, this cruel, shrill faction has the power of congressional roadblock and the power of the White House. Trump is the fuse and fuel for this relentless and unscrupulous movement.

Democrats and Republicans who understand the plight of DACA kids, and the humanitarian, righteous need to except them from the country’s immigration conundrum, understand Trump cannot be trusted to come through on DREAMers’ behalf. The president has proven himself to be a capricious and tempestuous liar. Without the leverage of a government shutdown, Trump and his cluster will have DACA kids waiting in ICE prisons for deportation before the end of the this school year.

The drastic tactic of shutting down the government is dangerous, but trusting Trump and Republican extremists to avert a DACA humanitarian crisis would be far worse. Senate Democrats did the right thing.