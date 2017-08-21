OAKES: Rangeview still taking teams for annual Curtis Cotton Memorial 3v3 hoops tourney

A jersey and picture adorn a table at a memorial service honoring the late Curtis Cotton on May 29, 2010, at Rangeview High School. Cotton, a high-scoring guard on the school’s basketball team between 2000 and 2004, died on May 7, 2010, in a car crash. (Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Local basketball players have another chance to honor the memory of former Rangeview boys basketball star Curtis Cotton at the sixth annual Curtis Cotton Memorial 3v3 Hoops Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, at Rangeview High School.

Raiders coach Shawn Palmer is accepting applications for boys and girls three- or four-player teams of players between the ages of 9 and 21 until Wednesday.

The cost to register a team is $40 until 5 p.m. Monday, then $50 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, with all proceeds going towards the Curtis Cotton Memorial Fund that contributes to multiple organizations that help Aurora youth. To register or for more details, contact Kimerly.Cotton@gmail.com or Palmer at 303-326-3064. Registration form below as well and can be dropped off at Rangeview High School, 17599 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora, 80013.

Palmer said eight high school teams are currently signed up and he hopes to have 20 by the time of the tournament. They are definitely in need of youth teams.

Curtis Cotton Jr. — aka “Chilli” — was a 2004 Rangeview graduate who died on May 7, 2010, at the age of 23 from injuries suffered in a single-car accident on I-225.

In 2004, Rangeview put out its list of top 30 boys basketball players of all-time — a list put together by the only two head boys basketball coach in school history, Palmer and his predecessor Terry Taylor Sr. — which included Cotton Jr., an explosive 6-foot-3 guard, who ranks fourth on Rangeview’s all-time scoring list with 1,036 points scored between 2000-04.

He averaged 25.2 points per game for the Raiders as a senior in the 2003-04 season, in which he made the starting five of the Aurora Sentinel’s All-City Boys Basketball Team and also played in The Show All-Star Game at Pepsi Center as part of the top 20 players in the state.

Cotton Jr. went on to play two years at Western Nebraska and one at New Mexico Highlands. He had been accepted into Johnson & Wales University in Denver.

— Sports Editor Courtney Oakes