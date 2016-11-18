OAKES: Aurora Central volleyball team set to serve community with free Thanksgiving dinner

The Aurora Central volleyball team is offering a free Thanksgiving meal to 250 members of the community on Nov. 22 at the school. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

The Aurora Central volleyball team served up some success on the court this fall — with a 10-13 record — but the Trojans will be serving something more important on Nov. 22: their community.

In a holiday time where there is much need around the area, coach Barry Lago and his Aurora Central team is putting on a free Thanksgiving dinner for 250 members of the Aurora community at 6 p.m. at Aurora Central High School.

The Trojans ask that those interested in attending call the team’s hotline at 303-326-2591 to leave their name, phone number and the number of people they would like to bring to the dinner.

The team will make return phone calls for confirmation until the 250-person limit is reached.

