BELLER: Aurora’s proposal to change the structure of the city’s public defender office

Aurora City Council should abandon its effort to diminish the independence of the municipal public defender’s office. The council, under the advice and guidance of the city attorney (who oversees the prosecutors), is proposing to move the office away from an independent commission to the direct control of the city manager. The city is inviting political and private interests to influence the operation of the public defender’s office. This glaring conflict is in direct contravention of constitutional principles, national best practices, and Aurora municipal code. At a time when public defenders offices across the country are moving to adopt a model just like the one currently in place in Aurora, the city is considering taking a giant leap back 20 years.

The Nov. 21 city council meeting blatantly exposed the alarming conflict and some of the political motivations behind the proposed change. We heard directly that this ordinance will bring the city in control of the PD’s office and the ordinance is partially in response to a public defender providing testimony to the state legislature in favor of an end to debtor’s prisons in Colorado. For years the city of Aurora punished people for their poverty by holding them in jail when they were unable to pay municipal court fees. Earlier this year, the state passed a law ending this outdated and cruel practice, to the ire of Aurora city councilmembers.In response, certain city councilmembers, the city manager, and the city attorney set their sights on the public defender’s office to make sure the attorneys would be more beholden to the city and less to the clients they represent.

As a practicing attorney, a Denver Public Defender Commissioner and a former president of the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar, I know that Aurora is regarded throughout the state and the country as being on the forefront of how municipalities provide representation to the criminally accused. While not always popular with the public, it is mandated by the U.S. and Colorado Constitutions. The city of Denver modeled our own commission in part on that of Aurora, joining Aurora’s company with esteemed communities such as Atlanta and Seattle. For decades the city of Denver struggled to solve the issue of how to effectively and cost-efficiently provide representation to the indigent community. The current model of the public defender’s office, both in Aurora and Denver, establishes appropriate accountability and restrained oversight while allowing the office to function with a single, constitutionally mandated objective: to zealously advocate for the undivided interest of the individual client.

At the Nov. 21 city council meeting, learned lawyer after learned lawyer testified of the grave conflict that the proposed change would cause. In response to this unanimous perspective, city council asked City Attorney Hyman to provide the only legal opinion in support of the change. Mr. Hyman — the most conflicted individual in the room, the one who stands the most to gain by diminishing the independence and power of the PDs office — proceeded to speak in vain, assuring the city he could be trusted to seek justice broadly and evenhandedly, even though he reports to city council and was hired in part to prosecute criminal defendants. Accepting this argument is akin to trusting the fox to guard the henhouse. Moreover, there is solid evidence that the city attorney’s office has not been simply seeking justice. In 2016, just 12 percent the prosecutor’s jury trials against public defender clients resulted in complete convictions. The statistics speak for themselves. Mr. Hyman’s vision of justice and leadership has been rejected by Aurora citizens 88 percent of the time.

The current Aurora PD Commission aligns with nationally recognized standards of independence. This independence is true to the principles of the State and U.S. Constitutions, ethics, ABA standards and statutory law. The public defender and all deputies should be hired, terminated, and operated by a body free of political involvement and motivations, both real and perceived. They should be beholden to the client, without the biased manipulation from the city manager who oversees the police chief and without the consultation of the city attorney who oversees all prosecutors. Through a municipal public defenders office, Aurora has historically adhered to the highest of standards of service to its citizens, ensuring an equal balance of justice to the most indigent citizens. The office comports with the standard of independence, deemed a principle of such an esteemed city. This independence must continue.



David M. Beller, Commissioner of the Denver Office of the Municipal Public Defender via letters@AuroraSentinel.com