OpinionPERRY: Dear Santa, does sorry trump dumb for America this year?
Daily, I am accosted by Trump’s Troll Nation, who go from one meme and mantra to the other, depending on what the Kremlin orders for the day. These days? It’s, “Donald Trump is YOUR president, too.”
OpinionMICEK: Is it Christian to root for Dylann Roof’s death?
After seeing one too many cases get botched, either through clear prosecutorial misconduct or through substandard representation for the accused, I reached the conclusion that the death penalty, as it currently exists, is broken and probably won't ever be fixed
OpinionLittwin: Fever is gone; world is still upside down
I’m waiting for someone to start a pool on who the most dangerous cabinet-level pick will turn out to be. If I find one, I’m putting my money on Gen. Michael Flynn, the Strangelovian would-be National Security Adviser, whose son and chief of staff was just fired from the Trump transition team for retweeting fake news
OpinionQUIDNUNC: Mile-hyperbole washes reality wave over GOP man-dates with 2018
Nelson has arrogantly hung onto his director’s seat, thwarting attempts by the board to oust him, or to at least get him to stop coming to meetings
OpinionOBEID KAIFO: The bond between U.S. Muslims and Trump supporters is America
Trump supporters are people, good-hearted people, something that most Americans aren't understanding. I would argue Trump supporters know what it feels like to be Muslim more then ANYONE
