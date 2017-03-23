YOUR NEWS: Local company awarded ‘certificate of appreciation’ for installing new boiler at historic Aurora building

AURORA | Brendon Jump of local company, Colorado Discount Heating & Cooling, was awarded a certificate of appreciation March 8 by the Ralph Friend estate after Jump installed a new boiler in a historic Aurora Building on Dallas Street.

The building at 1525 Dallas St. formerly housed the City of Aurora’s police and volunteer fire departments, according to Joan Friend, R.J. Friend, Inc. board of directors member and Ralph Friend’s niece. Nonprofit organization Friends of St. Andrew presently occupies the building for services to the poor and homeless in Aurora, Friend said.

Jump replaced a boiler originally installed around 1900 and converted to gas in 1960. The boiler failed last year, Friend said.

“The certificate recognized the generous gift of a new boiler,” she added. “Mr. Jump donated the labor and materials for a new and replacement boiler, valued at $18,000, when he heard Friends of St. Andrew had no heat because the boiler was no longer working.

Joan Friend, left, and Brendon Jump hold a certificate of appreciation presented to Jump by the nonprofit group R.J. Friend, Inc. for Jump's donation of a new boiler at a historic Aurora building. Friends of St. Andrews, at 1525 Dallas St., helps provide services for the poor and homeless in Aurora. Courtesy photo Joan Friend, right, and Brendon Jump hold a certificate of appreciation presented to Jump by the nonprofit group R.J. Friend, Inc. for Jump's donation of a new boiler at a historic Aurora building. Friends of St. Andrews, at 1525 Dallas St., helps provide services for the poor and homeless in Aurora. Courtesy photo

“Many are grateful for the new heating system,” said Friends of St. Andrew Program Director Siobhan Latimer. “Without it, we would not have been able to continue operations during the winter months.”

Jump said he was happy to help: “I just believe in paying it forward.”