YOUR NEWS: Smoky Hill among 30 high schools competing in regional Science Bowl

AURORA | Smoky Hill High School will field one of 30 Colorado teams participating in the upcoming regional Science Bowl.

A team of students from Aurora will participate in the Feb. 11 competition at Dakota Ridge High School in Littleton to determine the team to represent Colorado in the 27th high school National Finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl (NSB), which aims to interest today’s youth in pursuing careers in science and math.

The winner of the regional competition will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. from April 27 to May 1 to compete; the winner of the national competition will win prizes for the team members and their schools.

Competitions started across the nation this month, with four students from each team facing off in a fast-paced, question-and-answer format. (More information about the date and location of specific regionals can be found through the NSB Homepage). The winning team from each of the 48 middle- and 68 high-school regions will compete in the national finals in Washington, D.C.

Top teams can earn prizes like adventure trips to Alaska and national parks across the country to learn first-hand about science in the field; as well as trophies, medals, and supplies for their schools’ science departments.

The NSB draws more than 14,000 middle- and high-school competitors. Approximately 265,000 students have faced off in the NSB Finals since the first competition in 1991. The knowledge that former NSB competitors have acquired – and more importantly, the habits of study that they’ve learned along the way – have led them to success in variety of fields. Many have become researchers; others are science and math professors.