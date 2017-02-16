YOUR NEWS: Risas Dental to open fifth Colorado location in Aurora

Risas Dental and Braces is set to open its fifth bilingual Colorado location — and second in Aurora — Feb. 25.

The oral health provider is expanding its footprint in Colorado with the new office at 11479 E. Colfax Ave. in north Aurora. Along with an existing office on Chambers Road in Aurora, Risas Dental and Braces has additional Colorado locations in Denver, Wheat Ridge and Federal Heights.

To celebrate the opening, they will be offering free dental services from a.m. to noon on opening day, where patients can select from one of four dental treatment options:

• Basic cleaning

• One cavity filling

• One extraction

• Complete exam with X-rays

Patients on-site will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis, and will need to arrive early to ensure their spot in line. There will also be food, music and giveaways.

“To provide Risas’ services to more communities and more people who need it the most is our ultimate goal,” said managing director Jeffrey Adams.

For more information, call 623-900-7596 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/110811892773543/.