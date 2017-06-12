YOUR NEWS: Rep. Coffman awards Congressional medals to local students

AURORA | Rep. Mike Coffman presented the Congressional Award Medal June 10 to two distinguished students in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

The Congressional Award, established in 1979 as a bipartisan and public-private partnership, recognizes initiative, achievement and service in young people, according to a news release from Coffman Communications Director Daniel Bucheli.

Coffman presented Silver Congressional Medals to Evelyn Bodoni of Centennial, and Jason Zhang of Highlands Ranch.

“I am honored to present the Congressional medals this year to Evelyn and Jason,” Coffman said. “They both have demonstrated an incredible amount of initiative, and achievement in the common good of our community. I am proud that these students have represented the 6th District of Colorado in the most outstanding of ways.”

Evelyn, a student at Challenge School, was awarded the Silver Congressional Medal for her more than 200 hours of community service and for having expanded and diversified the scope of her nonprofit, the Colorado Wheelchair Fencing Foundation. Additionally, she applied for a grant that offered underprivileged children the ability to attend six weeks of full-day fencing summer camps and completed a community service project that aims to deliver toys for hospitalized children.

Jason, a student at Littleton Academy, was awarded the Silver Congressional Medal for his more than 200 hours of volunteer service at a local nursing home. This provided him the opportunity to better understand patients with Alzheimer’s, a condition he is interested in. Jason also participated in the Ronald McDonald House program cooking meals every holiday for families of cancer patients. All of this, while finding time to swim daily as a member of the Littleton Academy swim team.

To earn the Bronze, Silver, or Gold Congressional Award, each participant sets and achieves goals in four key areas: Voluntary public service, personal achievement, physical fitness and expedition/exploration. The participants set out to achieve these goals along with the help of their parents, teachers, club leaders and other adult volunteers to provide mentorship and encouragement along the way.