YOUR NEWS: Regis Jesuit High School among first in nation to implement mobilized first aid system

AURORA | Regis Jesuit High School is one of the first schools in the country to be fully outfitted with a mobilized interactive first aid system. The Mobilize Rescue Systems’ first response system uses an interactive app that helps bystanders respond to 80-plus injuries and illnesses — such as severe bleeding, allergic reactions and cardiac arrest — while the professionals are en route.

With three school buildings, 230 staff and faculty and more than 1600 students, being prepared for the unexpected appeals to Rick Sullivan, the school’s vice president of operations.

“The Mobilize Rescue System equipment will allow our staff to respond quickly to a medical emergency with confidence and the needed information to provide the proper first aid,” Sullivan said.

The rescue systems will be placed alongside every AED (automated external defibrillator), within reach of coaches and athletic instructors, and a compact version of the rescue system (for treating the most immediate life-threats) will be placed in every classroom. Teachers and staff began training with the new system in January, familiarizing themselves with life-threatening injuries and illnesses on the interactive app included in the rescue systems.

“The app guides a bystander down the path to providing life-saving medical care through a series of simple (mostly ‘yes’ or ‘no’) questions,” said Chris Strattner, the director of product development at Mobilize Rescue Systems.

Mobilize Rescue Systems’ team of medical professionals, military veterans and technology engineers designed the system based on military (tactical combat casualty care) and medical guidelines, the American Heart Association’s CPR guidelines, and the American College of Emergency Physicians’ guidelines for initial emergency care. All of the medical equipment is over-the-counter, and the rescue system’s contents qualify it as an ANSI Class A kit. The Mobilize Rescue System app’s unique integration of medical equipment and knowledge helps ensure anyone, regardless of training, has access to the system.

“The Mobilize Rescue System is the perfect addition to our campus safety program and will help ensure that we respond properly to the emergency medical needs of our students, employees and visitors,” Sullivan said.