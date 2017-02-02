YOUR NEWS: New Merryhill Preschool opens in Aurora

AURORA | The new Merryhill Preschool in Aurora hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 4 at 5678 Himalaya St. in Aurora.

Aurora Chamber of Commerce representatives and officers with Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. provided remarks at the grand opening event. Following the ceremony, enrolled families and community members met the principal and teachers, toured the new preschool and learned more about Merryhill’s curriculum.

Students, parents, teachers and administrators gather for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony Jan. 4 at the new Merryhill Preschool. Courtesy photo

Merryhill Preschool is part of Nobel Learning Communities, Inc., a national network of more than 200 nonsectarian private schools, including preschools, K-8 and high schools in 19 states across the U.S. and the District of Columbia.

For more information on Merryhill School, or to find a school near you, please visit www.MerryhillSchool.com.