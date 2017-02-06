YOUR NEWS: Listeners tune in to hear Children’s Hospital miracles, milestones

AURORA | The Boetcher Atrium at Children’s Hospital Colorado will be bustling with activity Feb. 9 and 10 for the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Radiothon event.

Celebrating its 16th year and projected to top $21 million in fundraising, the Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon will continue to bring to life the stories of the kids and families treated at Children’s Colorado by sharing their medical journeys, challenges and triumphs. During the event, Alice 105.9 will break intermittently from its regular programming to broadcast live from Children’s Colorado to raise funds and awareness for the amazing work that happens inside the walls of the hospital each and every day.

One of those stories belongs to Savannah, an Aurora youth who was paralyzed in a car accident but has since used that experience to help other children by designing stylish hospital gowns.

Listeners tuning in will hear other inspirational stories from patients like Kaley, who was diagnosed with skeletal dysplasia, a condition that affects bone and cartilage growth. At only 8 years old, Kaley has already undergone multiple spinal and foot surgeries. She also had a feeding tube for many years. The Radiothon will highlight Kaley’s journey, including her decision to speak to her entire school assembly about her condition after she realized that kids at her new school saw her as “different.”

Alice 105.9 holds steady as one of the top hosts of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals radiothons in the nation. The station has set a high bar and hopes the community will once again rally to support their local children’s hospital.

“The stories shared by our patients and their families each year speak to the resilience of the children we treat,” said Melissa Doremus, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals director. “It’s truly remarkable to have a hospital of the caliber and quality of Children’s Colorado available in our seven-state region – and this event reminds us just how fortunate we are to have a community that cares so deeply about supporting our organization.”

Donors can help Children’s Colorado by calling 1-800-459-KIDS during the event or giving online at Alice 105.9. Follow online at www.facebook.com/childrenscoloradofoundation and connect on Twitter @giveChildrensCo, @ChildrensColo and @Alice1059 using hashtag #Alice4Kids. Each time a donor uses the hashtag #Alice4Kids, Marriott will donate $1 to support Children’s Colorado.