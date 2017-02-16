YOUR NEWS: Diamonds & Denim event to benefit cancer patients

Diamonds & Denim, a fundraising event featuring Mrs. Colorado Erica Shields and Miss Rodeo Colorado Kelsie Winslow, will be March 2 at the Stampede Dance Club in Aurora.

The five-piece Country Music Project will provide live music, while attendees enjoy a buffet dinner, line dancing, corn hole and ring toss games, silent and live auctions, and photos with the queens.

Kelsie Winslow, Miss Rodeo Erica Shields, Mrs. Colorado

Chaired by Donna Allgood, the goal of the event is to raise funds to support 250 individuals with cancer. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite jeans and boots — with lots of bling. Auction items include a trip to Cabo, VIP tickets to Wheel of Fortune, hot air balloon rides, original art, hand-crafted jewelry, restaurant gift certificates and more.

Tickets are $49 until Feb. 20, and $65 at the door. Purchase tickets at www.LifeSparkNow.org.

LifeSpark Cancer Resources, a nonprofit organization, provides peace and healing for individuals with cancer and their caregivers by providing free weekly Reiki and Healing Touch sessions. Services are offered from Longmont to Colorado Springs at locations including Elements Massage Studios, Denver Health Medical Center, Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, and several local places of worship. Services are free and, if the patient is too sick to travel, LifeSpark will go to them in their homes.

For more information, visit www.LifeSparkNow.org or www.facebook.com/LifeSparkCancer.