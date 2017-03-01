Historical Black Colleges and Universities offering ethnic college fair March 4 at East High School

YOURNEWS | The Ethnic College Counseling Center is sponsoring a College Fair on March 4, 2017, at East High School, 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver, CO 80206 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Eighty-nine Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be represented. The theme this year is “An HBCU Education…the Key to Success.”

There will be recruiters on hand from many of the colleges and universities. Information and workshops on college preparation and financial resources will also be offered. Seniors who bring a valid transcript may be admitted on the spot. Scholarships may also be awarded. In addition to the scholarships offered by colleges and universities to seniors, the ECCC will award four $250 scholarships to randomly selected students who pre-register. A registration fee of $5.00 is being charged for registrations received by February 24, 2017. Registrations received after February 24th will be $7.00, including on-site payment. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to those attending the workshops and College Fair.

The Ethnic College Counseling Center prepares middle and high school students for post-secondary education beyond high school. The ECCC was founded in 1983 by the late Pensal McCray and her husband the late Dr. Christophe J. McCray. The ECCC continues to operate under the auspices of their children, a Board of Directors, and devoted volunteers. Now in our 34th year of introducing students to careers and colleges through various workshops, summer enrichment programs, college tours, college fairs, and family retreats, the Center has assisted over 3,000 students nationwide. Previous HBCU College Fairs have welcomed over 900 students, parents, and teachers.

The deadline for early registration is February 24, 2017. Payments will be accepted on-line at www.ethniccollegecounselingcenter.org or call 303-751-9731. Also, a money order made payable to the Ethnic College Counseling Center, Inc. will be accepted. Money orders should be mailed to Ethnic College Counseling Center, Inc., PO Box 221710, Denver, CO 80222-1019.

The Ethnic College Counseling Center, Inc. is a non-profit organization incorporated under the laws of the State of Colorado (501c-3).