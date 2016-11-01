Wyoming man dies when truck rolls over in Colorado

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. | A Wyoming man has died after his tractor-trailer went off the side of a Colorado highway and rolled onto its top.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reports (http://bit.ly/2evUHUY ) that Colorado State Trooper Nate Reid says 55-year-old Harry Milton Watson died at the scene of the Oct. 31 crash on the west side of Rabbit Ears Pass. His truck, which was loaded with powdered cement, crashed near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Sky Valley Drive, where drivers must negotiate a sweeping lefthand curve.

Reid says it’s not clear yet what contributed to the crash.

Two cats were found alive and taken to a veterinary office. Human Society Shelter Manager Karen Donoghue says the cats have been placed in foster care and are being monitored for signs of head trauma.

