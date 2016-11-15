Wyoming authorities call off search for infant at landfill

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Wyoming authorities have called off the search for the remains of a missing 13-month-old Cheyenne boy at a northern Colorado landfill.

Laramie County sheriff’s Capt. Linda Gesell says the search for Silas Ojeda ended Thursday after authorities weren’t able to find the boy’s body at the landfill near Ault, Colorado.

Twenty-three-year-old Logan Hunter Rogers of Cheyenne, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment with a controlled substance in Silas’ death.

Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg says sheriff’s deputies briefly arrested Silas’ mother last week but says she was released after his office determined not to file charges against her.