Women bare breasts for gender equality on GoTopless Day

HAMPTON, N.H. | Women around the country are taking off their tops on GoTopless Day, a day that promotes gender equality and women’s rights to bare their breasts in public.

GoTopless Day is celebrated annually on the Sunday closest to Women’s Equality Day, marking the day American women earned the right to vote.

A group of about 50 women and men were walking topless in the oceanside Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice, behind a giant, inflatable pink breast that had the phrase “equal topless rights” written on it. One marcher carried a sign that said: “My Body Is Not A Crime.”

Participants ride in a convertible through midtown Manhattan in the Go Topless Pride Parade, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. GoTopless Day is celebrated annually in the U.S., on the Sunday closest to Women's Equality Day, marking the day American women earned the right to vote. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Marisse Caissy, of Montreal participates in the Go Topless Pride Parade, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. Sunday's parade was among dozens of such events celebrating the worldwide Go Topless Day. Appearing bare-breasted has been legal in New York since 1992. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Topless women pose for photographers along the oceanside in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice to demand that females get the same legal right as men to walk bare-chested in public on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The women are participating Sunday in the neighborhood's annual Go Topless march, one of several such marches planned for around the nation. The march in Venice was organized by gotopless.org, a group that calls for equal rights to go topless for women and men. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A group of women joined by men walk topless along the oceanside in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice to demand that females get the same legal right as men to walk bare-chested in public on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016. The women are participating Sunday in the neighborhood's annual Go Topless march, one of several such marches planned for around the nation. The march in Venice was organized by gotopless.org, a group that calls for equal rights to go topless for women and men. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) In this July 30, 2015 photo, Kia Sinclair, stands topless on Hampton Beach in Hampton, N.H. The New Hampshire movement, known as Free the Nipple, that sparked controversy when several legislators criticized its members is planning to return to the spotlight Aug. 28, 2016 when they celebrate GoTopless Day on some of the state's beaches. (Rich Beauchesne/Portmsouth Herald via AP)

A few dozen women, and some men, went topless as they walked down Broadway in New York City. Onlookers gawked and took photos as the parade participants went by.

The events in New York City and Los Angeles were two of several planned for cities across the globe. Gatherings were planned in New Hampshire, Denver and more.

Nadine Gray, president of GoTopless, said she hopes the events will take away the shock and awe around seeing female breasts.

“This push for women to go topless in the 21st century is as strong as women wanting to vote in the 20th century,” she said. “It may be sensual, but it’s not illegal to be sensual.”

The legality of women going topless varies by state.

Kia Sinclair is an event organizer for GoTopless Day at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

“It’s in hopes to show people that it can be normal, that it’s really not a big deal and it’s not about getting attention or protesting,” she said.

Sinclair was also part of a group of women who last year helped beat back an effort to criminalize toplessness in the state.