Woman pleads guilty to role in marijuana smuggling deaths

GREELEY | A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the deaths of two Oklahoma men who were found in a burning pickup in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/PtUwMM ) 27-year-old Samantha Simmons pleaded guilty Wednesday to being an accessory to a crime. As part of a plea deal, she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify in the case’s upcoming trials.

Simmons was one of five people arrested after Zach Moore, of Prague, Oklahoma, and Joshua Foster, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, were found dead at the Pawnee National Grassland in October 2015.

Police and prosecutors believe all seven made up a marijuana smuggling ring that trafficked the drug between Colorado and Oklahoma. Investigators say Foster and Moore tried to make their own drug runs, cutting the others out of the deal.