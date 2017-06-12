Woman gets 28 years in prison for role in stabbing death

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREELEY, Colo. | A 19-year-old Colorado woman has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for her role in the September 2015 death of a woman who reportedly disrespected a biker gang.

The Greeley Tribune reports (bit.ly/2srnnsB) Karly Hanchett of Nunn was sentenced Friday after defense attorneys described the neglect and abuse she suffered as a child and after the victim’s mother, Vonda Holt, said she wondered if Hanchett even knew what love was.

Hanchett pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tera Lewandowski of Pierce. Her remains were found six months later near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Former Pierce Town Board member Daniel Meyer is serving a life sentence for stabbing Lewandowski. Hanchett was accused of hitting her over the head with a metal pipe.

Seven people were charged in the case.

