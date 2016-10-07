Woman gets 25 years in prison for death of 23-month-old son

DENVER | A 30-year-old Denver woman who pleaded guilty to her role in the death of her 23-month-old son has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Candice Lampley was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to child abuse resulting in the death of Javion Johnson. Prosecutors dropped a first-degree murder charge as part of a plea deal.

Investigators say the toddler was brought to a Denver hospital emergency room on July 8, 2015, with bruises and abrasions on his face and scalp as well as on his back and buttocks. He also had burns on 15 percent of his body consistent with scalding injuries.

Lampley’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Delonta Crank, faces several charges, including first-degree murder and child abuse. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in February.