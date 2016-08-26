Woman fatally shot in Aurora, man in custody

AURORA | Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday night in Aurora.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 17100 block of East Ohio Place, said Aurora police Sgt. Chris Amsler, a spokesman for the department.

There, officers discovered a woman who had been shot. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died, police said.

One man was taken into custody, but Amsler said police aren’t releasing his name or further details on the case.

“Circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation,” he said.

Amsler said more details could be released later Friday.