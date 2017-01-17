Woman charged in fatal Aurora auto-pedestrian crash

AURORA | A driver who police say fled the scene after she struck and killed a pedestrian Dec. 30 — only to be caught a few minutes later when she drove back by the crime scene — has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Adams County prosecutors said in a statement that Prisma Rodriguez-Ramirez, 21, was also formally charged Tuesday with DUI, driving without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident. She is accused of killing Antonio Colson, 36, while driving a black Land Rover west on East Colfax Avenue.

Prosecutors said Colson was crossing Colfax at Nome Street with his wife around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck.

Police said witnesses told officers investigating at the scene that a black Land Rover headed east on Colfax was the vehicle that struck Colson. Officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested Rodriguez-Prisma.

Rodriguez-Ramirez, who is free on $20,000 bond, is due back in court March 3 for a preliminary hearing, prosecutors said.