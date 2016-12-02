Lone Tree woman bought gun shortly before she was found dead with sons

LONE TREE | Investigators say a woman bought a handgun the day before she and her two young sons were found shot to death in their minivan in suburban Denver.

Lone Tree Police Sgt. Tim Beals says Jennifer Laber bought the semi-automatic handgun about an hour before she picked up her 3- and 5-year-old sons early from school Tuesday. Their bodies were found in the vehicle near the loading dock of a shuttered sporting goods store Wednesday morning.

Laber died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but The Denver Post reports police stopped short of calling the case a murder-suicide. Still, Beals says there are no suspects, and investigators have not provided any other explanation for how the three died.

Laber’s husband, who reported his wife and sons missing, is not considered a suspect.