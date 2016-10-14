Woman apparently acted in self-defense in fatal shooting

DENVER | Investigators in Alamosa County say a woman appears to have been acting in self-defense when she shot and killed a man at her home in Hooper.

Sheriff Robert Jackson tells The Denver Post (https://goo.gl/YSqljr ) the homeowner was housing a former girlfriend of 53-year-old Tony Alonzo Ferrara, who was barred from the area by a restraining order.

Ferrara, wielding a realistic-looking BB gun, was shot by the homeowner as he threatened her while trying to contact his ex-girlfriend Oct. 3. He died at the scene.

Jackson says the homeowner was not charged, and his office is working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on the case

Hooper is 20 miles north of Alamosa in the San Luis Valley.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com