Woman accuses CU of covering up domestic abuse allegations

BOULDER, Colo. | A woman who accused a former University of Colorado assistant football coach of domestic violence alleges the school knew of the abuse and took measures to cover it up.

A claim filed with the university by the accuser’s attorney says the woman made multiple attempts to make reports about Joe Tumpkin.

Tumpkin was charged in January with five felony counts of second-degree assault and three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault.

A hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial is scheduled for June 22. He has not been asked to enter a plea yet

His lawyer, Jon Banashek, declined to comment.

Tumpkin resigned from the Colorado staff Jan. 27.

In the claim dated May 17, the woman alleges an assistant of head football coach Mike MacIntyre deleted her email asking MacIntyre to call her about a confidential matter concerning Tumpkin, the Daily Camera reported (http://bit.ly/2qF6OoP ).

The woman claims the abuse between February 2015 and January 2017, happened in university-provided lodging and on university property.

“We are prepared to have a jury determine an appropriate amount for the injuries — physical and emotional — sustained,” the woman’s attorney Peter R. Ginsberg said Wednesday in an email.

CU spokesman Ken McConnellogue said there were statements and inferences made in the notice of claim that are inaccurate, but he declined to be more specific.

McConnellogue said the university firmly believes no one should be subjected to domestic violence..