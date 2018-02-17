Winter storm forecast to roll south through US Rockies

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BILLINGS, Mont. | An Arctic cold front is forecast to sweep through the Rocky Mountains with heavy mountain snows over Presidents Day weekend, while cold temperatures descend on the Northern Plains.

The winter blast was expected to hit northern Idaho and Montana Saturday, with damaging wind gusts that could reach 50 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service says the storm system will then sweep south into Wyoming and Colorado on Sunday and Monday.

A winter storm warning was in effect for northwest Montana and northern Idaho. Blizzard conditions were forecast along Interstate 90 east of Missoula, Montana.

Temperatures were expected to plummet below zero across the Northern Plains by Sunday night.