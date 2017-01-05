Winter storm closes Aurora schools, brings single-digit temps

Light snow and traffic on I-225 at Parker Road after a cold winter storm left about 4 inches of snow on the area, canceling local schools for Thursday Aurora Police tend to an auto accident on Thursday Jan. 05, 2017 at the corner of South Abilene Street and East Iliff Avenue. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Richard Melady helps Mary Morita get started sledding down a hill on Thursday Jan. 05, 2017 at Side Creek Park. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Mary Morita, left, and Richard Melady snow shoe around Side Creek Park on Thursday Jan. 05, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Richard Melady sleds down a hill on Thursday Jan. 05, 2017 at Side Creek Park. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel Mary Morita takes a photo of Richard Melady as he sleds down a hill on Thursday Jan. 05, 2017 at Side Creek Park. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

AURORA | A frigid winter storm that left a few inches of snow on Aurora overnight is leading to school closures and snowpacked roads Thursday morning.

Both Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District announced they were canceling classes Thursday, just a few days after students returned from winter break. At 8 a.m. the temperature was about 8 degrees.

Highways and main roads were plowed overnight and traffic was light early in the day.

Local courthouses, including the Adams County and Arapahoe County justice centers, will open at 10 a.m. instead of their regular time, court officials said.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials also warned via their social media pages that roads were snow covered and slick around the state.

RTD said busses and light rail trains are still running but are all about five minutes behind schedule because of the weather.

At Buckley Air Force Base, command staff tweeted that personnel should arrive at the Aurora base for duty no earlier than 11 a.m.