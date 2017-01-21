‘WILL YOU RISE?’: Aurora lawmakers, residents among 200K at Denver Women’s March

DENVER | Standing on a stage at Denver’s Civic Center Park, Aurora Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet had one question for the roughly 200,000 women and men who turned out for the Women’s March on Denver: “Will you rise?”

Calling back in a clear and distinct collective voice, women and men in the crowd responded with “I will rise.”

Among that crowd was Jessica Jordan, a 32-year-old registered nurse from Aurora, who attended the march to protest President Donald Trump and what she called his “hateful rhetoric.”

“Normally I’m a non-confrontational person, but when I see how much hateful rhetoric has been spread in the wake of our most recent election I just cannot be silent,” Jordan said. “I’m marching for the people whose voices our new presidential administration are trying to silence: Muslims, illegal immigrants, women, the LGBT community. Basically anybody who are incoming president has made feel like they don’t belong in this country.”

The Women’s March on Denver was one of dozens held across the nation and worldwide to raise awareness of women’s rights, civil rights and other freedoms some fear are being attacked by the newly elected president. Organizers for the Denver march placed attendance at roughly 200,000. The march in Washington, D.C. had an attendance of roughly half a million.

An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Natacha Love blesses Wyatt Medina during the Women's March on Denver. An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's March on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Michelle Popejoy holds her umbrella that she turned into a politcal sign. An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
From left, Sarah Shupe, Ariel Shupe, 3, and Greg Shupe take a break from the march. An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Joanna Vincenti cheers on marchers. An estimated 200,000 people showed up at Civic Center Park for the Women's march on Denver on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in downtown Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel

“I think this should be a movement about standing up to hate and bigotry, in general,” said Dino Ianni, a 25-year-old musician from Aurora. “But when Trump says and does the things he does, this march becomes a little more specific in who it’s directed at.”

Trump’s comments regarding women, immigrants, people of color and other marginalized groups have left some shaken, said Aurora resident Linda Lee Herron. But gatherings such as Saturday’s march have given her and others a rejuvenated sense of purpose.

“I wasn’t well after the election, I physically felt ill and angry,” said Herron, 57. “A few days into the planning (of the Denver march) … I became less hollowed out. Organizers like Cheetah (McClellan) and the others have given me the will to soldier on, to not give in to that feeling of being permanently bummed.”

Signs at the march conveyed an array of messages including “Make America feminist for onecessary,” “A woman’s place is in the House and Senate” and “I march for Planned Parenthood.” The latter an issue Jenet brought up in her speech.

In December 2015, then-state representative JoAnn Windholz, a Republican, made some pointed remarks following a shooting at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic. Jenet said the rhetoric inspired her to take action and she decided to run against Windholz, taking her seat in House District 30 this past election.

“I decided to rise when my state representative came out after the Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs and blamed Planned Parenthood,” Jenet said. “When I heard her words ‘violence begets violence, and violence begins within their walls’ I said (to myself) ‘will you rise?'”

Other Aurora lawmakers in attendance included Democrats, Sen. Rhonda Fields and Rep. Dominque Jackson, both of whom were endorsed by NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado this past election and share views similar to Jenet.

Jenet closed her speech with a poem she wrote specifically for the occasion, repeating her call to action.

“I rise this day to honor the thousands who fought for every right I have. I rise for every right yet to be won,” she said. “I rise because my body will not let me rest. I rise because together we will protect, defend, raise up, create, thrive, lift each other up, support one another. I rise for you, will you rise too?”