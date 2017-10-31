Wildlife officers destroy third bear in Steamboat Springs

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | Wildlife officers say they have destroyed a third bear that was causing problems in the Steamboat Springs area.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the bear had been breaking into garages, ripping into freezers and getting into food.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf says there have been multiple property damage reports over the past week.

Officials say they set a trap for the bear and captured it Sunday night.

About 50 bears have been detroyed by Parks and Wildlife officers in northwest Colorado this year.

Another 36 bears in the region have been relocated.