Some wildfire evacuees near Beulah allowed back home

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. | Some residents evacuated by a southern Colorado wildfire that has burned five homes are being allowed back home.

Evacuation orders for some residents near Beulah in Pueblo County were lifted Thursday morning but remained in place for the bulk of the over 250 homes evacuated by the Junkins Fire, most of them in Custer County.

Firefighters say they made good progress fighting the 26 square mile fire on Wednesday and have been able to contain 3 percent of the fire. It was the first time they have reported any secure lines around the blaze since the fire started Monday near the town of Westcliffe.

Officials say high winds blew a metal outbuilding into a utility pole and knocked down a power line.